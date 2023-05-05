Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday May 5, 2023 – Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland was given a guard of honour by his team-mates after breaking the single-season Premier League goal-scoring record.

The Norwegian made it 2-0 against West Ham with a good finish over Lukasz Fabianski, ensuring he went past Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer to break the single-season scoring record, his 35th goal this season.

Before leaving the pitch at the end of the 3-1 win over the Hammers, Haaland was given a standing ovation by the entire Etihad crowd while his team-mates lined up to give him a guard of honour.

The full array of players and staff members slapped him on the back of the head and back as he ran through the guard of honour.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Haaland made public his pride at his achievement, calling it a ‘special night’.

‘Special night, and a special moment,’ he said. ‘I’m really happy and proud. Of course I knew about it, but we tried to create the chances to score goals, we struggled a bit in the first half, but second half Nate (Ake) scored and I scored, as an important win.’

Haaland’s 51st goal of the season brought him ever closer to Dixie Dean’s seemingly unbeatable record of 65 goals in the 1927-28 campaign. No player in England has ever come much closer to beating it, or indeed matching the feat.

‘I don’t think of this, I sleep tonight and then I think about three points against Leeds,’ Haaland admitted. ‘I will go home now and play some video games and then speak. I cannot say [what video game] it’s too embarrassing.’

Watch the video below

35 PL goals and a lot more bumps from his team mates for Erling Haaland pic.twitter.com/H3ZErV4dI5 — Paul Hirst (@hirstclass) May 3, 2023