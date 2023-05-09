Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 9, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi-based lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has said Chief Justice Martha Koome is clueless on how to effectively run the Judiciary.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Ahmednasir said despite Kenyan taxpayers funding the Judiciary with billions, most of the Judges do not deliver their services to common Mwananchi.

Ahmednasir said on a normal day, only 20 percent of the judges and magistrates work and 80 percent are always on sick leave, abroad, taking their children to school, and other flimsy excuses.

The Grand Mullah, as he is popularly known in legal circles, said Kenya has a broken Judiciary system and Koome is not even aware of what happens in courts.

“In a typical day in our courts, 80% of the cases listed on the daily cause list do not proceed to a hearing for a variety of reasons including…the judge is sick, is on leave, is attending a workshop, has travelled overseas, took kids to school up country, was transferred from station, cause list is too long, don’t have enough judges…etc. Broken system. And CJ KOOME is TRANSPARENTLY CLUELESS @Kenyajudiciary,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

