Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – Vocal Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) secretary general Francis Atwoli has revealed the key roles his younger wife Mary Kilobi plays in his life.

Speaking during Labour Day Celebrations, Atwoli gushed over his wife for ensuring all his affairs are well looked after.

According to the 73-year-old COTU boss, he married Mary Kilobi to protect his wealth as well as take care of his health.

“Mary’s job is to check whether I have worn my socks properly and if my shirt is well-ironed. The right time for me to take medicine, she reminds me,” he said.

Atwoli also revealed that Mary Kilobi acts as his personal assistant.

She keeps all his documents in check, explaining that if he hired a personal assistant, they would steal from him.

“If I employ someone else as my personal assistant, they will steal from us. If I want to go abroad, Mary makes sure I am not late and the tickets are okay. That is Mary’s work,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli and Mary Kilobi have been married for five years now.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.