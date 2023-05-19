Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 19, 2023 – Barely a week after signing a historical deal with President William Ruto’s administration, the German government has shared its frustrations over an explosion of online job scammers.

Through its Embassy in Nairobi, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s administration warned Kenyans to be aware of cons who were out to swindle unsuspecting professionals.

The German government admitted that online scammers had significantly exasperated the diplomats who were working on ensuring that skilled Kenyans get jobs in the European nation.

“For some time now, there have been unofficial and illegitimate websites that claim to be able to post jobs in Germany. This is a scam,” German Embassy in Nairobi warned Kenyan job seekers.

The German Mission to Kenya also outlined the right procedures for local professionals to pursue to secure well-paying jobs in Europe.

“Apply for jobs only through official portals of the German government or at the German embassy in Nairobi,” Germany Embassy explained.

On May 8, Kenya and Germany signed an agreement that could see thousands of Kenyans move to Germany to work. The agreement is part of a broader effort by Germany to address its labour shortage.

The agreement will allow Kenyans with the necessary skills and qualifications to apply for work visas in Germany. Kenyans who are granted visas will work in a variety of sectors, including healthcare, construction, and manufacturing.

The agreement is expected to benefit both Kenya and Germany. For Kenya, the deal will provide a new source of employment for its jobless graduates.

This comes barely a day after Canada flagged Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua’s statement that he had secured millions of jobs for Kenyans in Canada as fake.

According to the Canadian Embassy, the job references Mutua quoted does not exist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.