Monday, May 22, 2023 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has announced that the government is working on a Kenyan Chamber Law making it compulsory for every business to register at a fee.

Speaking during the launch of the third Kenya International Investment Conference on Monday, Kuria stated that the move was to ensure that Kenyan businesses and companies made inroads in other countries as well as received international recognition.

The CS, who has been linked to the disappearance of poisonous sugar in Thika, noted that it will be compulsory for business owners to register with the Chamber, adding that the law would be presented before the Cabinet within 30 days.

“In African companies, everyone is their own king in their own corner. We need to grow out there and expand so that we are recognised internationally. Even for some of the big companies we have here in the country, you find that they are established in maybe one or two other countries.

“That is why I have challenged my Principal Secretary and we are already working on a law that will be presented to the Cabinet within the next 30 days known as the Kenya National Chamber Law,” Kuria stated.

This is a big blow to business owners since they will be required to pay a fee to align themselves with Moses Kuria’s idea.

The Kenyan DAILY POST