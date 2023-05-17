Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 17, 2023 – A lesbian couple, Dr. Elizabeth Ekpo and Krystle Ekpo, got married in the U.S.

The wedding was held in New Orleans, Louisiana on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The bride’s sister, Chanda Anderson, shared the wedding photos on her Facebook page on Tuesday, May 16.

One of the photos reads; “Nigerian Queens”

“My baby sister Krystle got married to the love of her life Dr. Elizabeth Ekpo this past weekend in NOLA. I gained a additional sister Liz. I wish the both of you happiness and joy forever. Congratulations I Love you all Always.” she wrote.