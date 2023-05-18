Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 18, 2023 – Social media users are dragging Adidas after the company launched its “Pride 2023” swimwear collection, advertising bathing suits on its web site under the “women’s” section with the help of a male model.

One of the bathing suits — a colorful one-piece called the “Pride Swimsuit” that was being advertised for $70 — was being shown off by an apparently male model who also was also displaying a noticeable bulge in the crotch area.

An accompanying video on Adidas’ site shows the model in the one-piece, with the camera at one point zooming to reveal a patch of chest hair rising above the neckline of the model.

Adidas didn’t state if the model identifies as a male or is transgender.

The new line by South African designer Rich Mnisi, dubbed “Let Love Be Your Legacy” and released ahead of Pride Month in June, is “a celebration of self-expression, imagination and the unwavering belief that love unites,” according to Adidas’ site.

Social media personality, Oli London tweeted the screenshots from Adidas’ site on Wednesday morning, May 17 with the caption: “The new Adidas Women’s Swimwear Range modeled by…men.”

Many Twitter users were quick to slam the brand for going “woke.”

Former NCAA swim star and women’s rights activist Riley Gaines said; “Women’s swimsuits aren’t accessorized with a bulge,” she tweeted.

Gaines continued: “I don’t understand why companies are voluntarily doing this to themselves. They could have at least said the suit is ‘unisex,’ but they didn’t because it’s about erasing women. Ever wondered why we hardly see this go the other way?”

In another reply, a user tweeted: “I have breasts, hips and no need for an extra pouch of fabric around my labia. I guess that means this bathing suit isn’t for me.. or most women. In which other instance do companies advertise to a demographic of ~1%? Women make up ~50% and we’re struggling lol! Make it make sense.”

The same user, added that she “can accept” Adidas not wanting “real women as a customer,” but instead urged the brand to “sell it in an LGBT category” rather than marketing it as a women’s bathing suit.

The swimsuit isn’t the only clothing item in Adidas’ new Pride line labeled under “Women’s,” but seemingly modeled by males.

Only the women’s plus-size clothing was shown on a model who appeared female.

“Maybe Adidas does not appreciate large trans models or skinny female models,” one user pointed out on Twitter.