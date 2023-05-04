Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, May 4, 2023 – Defence Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has exposed members of parliament by saying they are always accompanied by their girlfriends and side chicks during retreats.

In his memoir For The Record, Duale said ladies are referred to as laptops when officials go for retreats.

“From the rooms on either side of mine, I could hear the faint rhythmic sounds of headboards bumping on the wall, accompanied by the muffled grunts and muted moans of my colleagues and young women,” he said.

Duale said the women were smuggled by the bodyguards and drivers.

“The ladies are usually called ” laptops” because they seemed like an essential thing to some colleagues,” he said.

… the way laptops are for business trips, these young women were always present in the political meetings, sneaked in like contraband into hotel rooms late at night.”

Duale, who took his time to explain his experience at the hotel, said the muted sounds were not all that was being heard but also the mosquitoes were having a field day.

“The chirping crickets and the starving mosquitos filled the void as I tried to tune out the noise from the amorous activities. It had been a long day. I woke up, slid my hand under the mosquito net, and flicked the light switch on,” he said.

“I picked up the remote control and turned on the television to browse the international news channels. I tried reading but could not go past a few pages. Something was bothering me. I picked up my phone and dialed a number – William Ruto’s,” he said.

Duale says that Ruto was also having trouble sleeping since they were in the same hotel.

“We had a very long day in the luxurious resort, perched on the beautiful escarpments of Kenya’s Rift Valley in the lovely town of Naivasha,” he said.

Duale says they were in Naivasha for the Orange Democratic Movement meeting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST