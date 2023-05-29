Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 29, 2023 – Defence Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has savagely attacked former President Uhuru Kenyatta for urging Nigerians to unite and work together for the common good of the country.

Speaking in Abuja on Saturday during the inauguration of president-elect Bola Tinubu, Uhuru urged Nigerians to set aside their political differences and preach peace.

“I speak to you as a brother and an elder statesman in leadership. The contest is now over, and the hard work of building a prosperous and unified Nigeria begins,” Uhuru said.

Duale, in a statement on Sunday, termed Uhuru a hypocrite, saying he is preaching peace in Nigeria and yet he is fuelling conflict in Kenya.

The former Garissa Township MP also claimed that the former Head of State was aiding anti-government protests witnessed in March.

“Mr. Kenyatta is calling on Nigerians to unite while in his own country, he is fueling, financing, and aiding demonstrations and revival of criminal outlawed gangs. Maajabu ya Musa,” Duale said.

