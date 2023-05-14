Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday May 13, 2023 – Actress, Uche Ogbodo, is currently expecting her third child.

She shared these photos on social media as she flaunted her growing baby bump.

This will be Uche’s second child with her husband, Bobby Marris.

See more photos below