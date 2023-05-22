Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 22, 2023 – Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have been seen for the first time together after reports surfaced that they are dating.

The Marvel actor, who is facing ongoing legal trouble and the “Think Like a Man” actress boarded a flight together from New York City to Los Angeles on Saturday, May 20.

In the photos, the pair chatted and held hands as they walked to their destination and also waited in line to grab a bite to eat.

Majors, 33, kept a low profile for the outing, wearing a dark green hoodie, black pants, a baseball cap, and a pair of sunglasses.

The “Cousin Skeeter” alum, 41, rocked a baseball cap and shades, along with a burgundy T-shirt and black leggings.

Earlier this month, multiple outlets reported that Good and Majors were dating. Sources told TMZ that their romance was “fairly new,” however, they have “gotten close” over the past few weeks.

One eyewitness even told the outlet that the pair caught a movie together at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles.

Majors’ new relationship comes as he is facing several assault charges following an alleged domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend in Manhattan back in March.