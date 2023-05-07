Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday May 7, 2023 – Kym Marsh has reportedly split from her third husband Scott Ratcliff just 18 months after tying the knot.

According to The Sun, Kym, 46, and army major Scott, 34, decided to end their marriage due to the strain of work, but ‘cracks’ had been present in the relationship for some time.

It was reported that the pressures of their careers led to the couple first attempting a trial separation , before deciding to officially split.

While mother-of-four Kym lives in Cheshire, Scott is based in barracks down south meaning the couple struggled to spend quality time together.

A source told The Sun: ‘They both really tried to make it work, but the cracks have been there for a while and they were only getting to see each other for one or two days a week at the very most.’

They continued: ‘They had a trial separation earlier this year and were hoping to get things back on track but they’ve decided it’s best to go their separate ways.

‘It’s very sad for all involved, but they’ve decided it’s time to tell their family and friends and focus on the future – which means filing for divorce, they’re hoping to keep things as amicable as possible. Hopefully, time will help to heal things.’

Kym was previously married to EastEnders’ Jack Ryder from 2002-2009 and Hollyoaks’ Jamie Lomas from 2012-2014.

In 2021, she got married to Scott. After their wedding, Kym took to Instagram to post a sweet tribute to her new husband and called him ‘love of her life’.