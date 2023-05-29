Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 29, 2023 – American actress, Jane Fonda has sparked backlash after she called for white men to face ‘arrest and jail’ for climate crisis.’

‘It is a tragedy that we have to absolutely stop. We have to arrest and jail those men — they’re all men [behind this],’ she said Saturday at the Cannes Film Festival.

She added there ‘would be no climate crisis if there was no racism.’

‘White men are the things that matter and then everything else [is] at the bottom,’ the outspoken actor said of the ‘hierarchy’ that gives men power.

Fonda first shared her thoughts about the connection between racism and climate change in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this year.

‘Where would they put the sh*t,’ she said. ‘They’re not gonna put it in Bel Air. They’ve got to find someplace where poor people or indigenous people or people of color are living.’

Fonda also called for those in positions to act quickly as she says there is less than a decade to save the planet from the effects of climate change.

‘This is serious. We’ve got about seven, eight years to cut ourselves in half of what we use of fossil fuels, and unfortunately, the people that have the least responsibility for it are hit the hardest,’ she said.

‘Global South, people on islands, poor people of color,’ the actress continued.

Her comments came after a question from the audience at the famed film fest.

‘It’s good for us all to realize, there would be no climate crisis if there was no racism. There would be no climate crisis if there was no patriarchy,’ Fonda stated.

‘A mindset that sees things in a hierarchical way. White men are the things that matter and then everything else [is] at the bottom,’ she explained.

The ‘Grace and Frankie’ actor has previously sparked headlines for her head-turning comments on the highly politicized issue.

In a blog post from July 2020 titled ‘White Supremacy and the Climate Crisis,’ Fonda touched on the connected relationship between the two.

She argued that white supremacy is rooted in all cultural institutions and therefore impacts all economic, political and climate-rooted issues.