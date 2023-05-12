Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday May 12, 2023 – Actress Etinosa Idemudia has taken to social media to tackle African parents who have formed the habit of emotionally blackmailing their children.
In a post shared on Twitter, the mum of one wrote;
‘African parents need to stop the emotional blackmail tbh.
I raised you, I sacrificed for you. I don’t understand, who brought me here in the first place? Who put me in the position to need sacrifice. Kanayo Kanayo?”
