Monday May 29, 2023 – Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu, has announced that he identifies as a woman and his pronoun from today should be ‘she’.

Maduagwu made the announcement via Instagram, adding that he is embracing his true identity.

He further described himself as “Queen of Lasgidi”.

He wrote;

“I’m Finally representing my TRUE IDENTITY, no more hiding again… Na me be the Queen of LASGIDI, the Queen is here, Queen Uche Maduagwu, Queen of LASGIDI”