Thursday May 11, 2023 – Robert De Niro’s newborn has been seen for the first time days after the actor revealed that he had welcomed his seventh child.

The iconic actor, 79, shocked the world when he revealed he had ‘just had a baby’ in an interview earlier this week after his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, was believed to be the woman seen with a baby bump in March.

Doting mom Tiffany was seen holding the newborn child as she went for a walk with her baby in NYC on Wednesday, May 10.

It comes after the actor announced the surprising new addition to his family, telling ET Canada: ‘I just had a baby.’

The Godfather actor was asked by a reporter from ET Canada what it was like to be a father of six children. The actor corrected her, replying: “Seven, actually.”

“I just had a baby,” he added.

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice,” he said.

“And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

Robert has two kids: Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46 with his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. And he has two more children with Grace: Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11.

He is also a dad to twins Aaron and Julian, 27, with former girlfriend, Toukie Smith.