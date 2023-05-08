Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 8, 2023 – Hollywood actor, Ray Liotta’s cause of death has been revealed one year after he passed away suddenly in the Dominican Republic.

Liotta died in his sleep in May 2022 while filming “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican republic. He was 67.

The “Goodfellas” star actor died from heart and respiratory issues, according to a new report by TMZ.

Documents reportedly gotten by the outlet stated that pulmonary edema — or fluid in the lungs — as well as respiratory insufficiency and acute heart failure caused the late actor’s death.

The documents also listed atherosclerosis — a thickening of the arteries caused by a buildup of plaque in the inner lining as an underlying issue.

He is survived by his 24-year-old daughter, Karsen, and fiancée Jacy Nittolo, who was with him while filming.