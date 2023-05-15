Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday May 15, 2023 – The entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following the sudden demise of actor Murphy Afolabi yesterday May 14.

According to reports from his associates, Afolabi who celebrated his 49th birthday on May 5, slipped on tiles and hit his head on a hard surface.

The popular actor posted on his Instagram page just two days ago.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.