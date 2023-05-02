Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 2, 2023 – Hollywood actor, Matthew Lawrence has revealed his experience with a top movie director in Hollywood.

Lawrence opened up on the latest episode of his “Brotherly Love” podcast about his own sexual harassment experience in Hollywood, revealing he was fired from an agency after he refused to strip for a director involved in a Marvel studios project.

The 43-year-old recounted his experience during the episode, where he and his co-hosts, brothers and fellow actors Joey and Andrew Lawrence, spoke about the dark side of the Hollywood entertainment industry.

“There have been many times in my life where I’ve been propositioned to get a huge role,” Lawrence said on the podcast.

“I’ve lost my agency because I went to the hotel room, which I can’t believe they would send me to, of a very prominent Oscar award-winning director who showed up in his robe, asked me to take my clothes off and said he needed to take Polaroids of me.”

“And then if I did X, Y and Z, I would be the next Marvel character.

Lawrence alleged that his agency, whose name he did not disclose, ultimately fired him for leaving.

I didn’t do that, and my agency fired me because I left this director’s room.”

“The one thing that’s very interesting that doesn’t get talked about enough in the #MeToo Movement is how this is a two-way street,” Lawrence said. “In fact, it’s a three, maybe a four-way street.”

Lawrence continued to state that there is a small percentage of men in Hollywood who have experienced sexual harassment, saying there is a “double standard” when it comes to men admitting they were subject to such circumstances. He specifically honed in on actor Terry Crews and his allegations that an agent groped him at a Hollywood party.

Actor Joey Lawrence echoed Matthew’s sentiments, saying that when he has been placed in similar situations, of which “there were plenty”, it came down to principal.

“Terry Crews comes out and says it, and people are laughing at him,” Lawrence said.

“People don’t support him; they kick him out – why? Because he’s a man that represents masculinity, and I think our society is less ready to hear that situation going on with men than they are with women.”

His brother, Joey, echoed Lawrence’s sentiments, saying that when he has been placed in similar situations, of which “there were plenty,” it came down to principles.

“I just wasn’t going to do it, you know?” Joey said. “And I lost out on a lot of parts, too. Big movie parts.”

Lawrence came into the spotlight at age four, with his credits including 1993’s “Mrs. Doubtfire” where he acted alongside the late Robin Williams as well as the role of long-lost Jack Hunter in the ABC sitcom “Boy Meets World.” Lawrence also played a lead role in the family comedy “Brotherly Love,” which aired from 1995 to 1997 on the WB Network and featured brothers Joey and Andrew.

