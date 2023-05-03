Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 3, 2023 – Christine Costner, wife of actor Kevin Costner has filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage.

TMZ reported that Christine filed for divorce on Monday, May 1, and cited the usual “irreconcilable differences” as reason for the split.

Kevin’s rep who confirmed the development, said;

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

The “Yellowstone” star and his estranged wife share 3 children; ages 12, 14 and 15. Christine is asking for joint custody of the kids. Kevin filed his response Tuesday, in which he also asks for joint custody.

It was also learnt that Christine is not asking for spousal support as there was a prenup. This is the actor’s second marriage.