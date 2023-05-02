Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 2, 2023 – Canadian actor, Keanu Reeves was recently visited by police officers conducting a welfare check.

According to TMZ, the 58-year-old performer was paid a visit by the authorities, who had responded to a call concerning the disappearance of an unidentified 27-year-old woman, at his Los Angeles-area residence.

The actor did not have any information about the individual in question and confirmed that they did not reside at his home.

Reeves was reported to have been understanding about the mistake and acted graciously towards the responding officers.

It was unclear if the person who made the report was mistaken about the actor’s address or if they were attempting to pull a prank.