Wednesday May 10, 2023 – Jonathan Majors could go to jail for a year after his charge was upgraded to third-degree assault.

The Creed III actor, 33, was accused of assaulting and strangling his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in New York City in March. He was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment. But that charge has now been ‘adjusted,’ his lawyer said.

He attended a court hearing via Zoom on Tuesday morning, May 9, in regards to the status of his assault case – and it was here that a superseding complaint with a charge of third-degree assault was announced, reports Deadline.

This could see Majors be sent behind bars for up to a year if found guilty. He has previously denied all wrongdoing.

Judge Rachel S. Pauley also discussed a motion filed by Majors’ defense team that the prosecution has until May 23 to respond.

He will have to appear in court on June 13, otherwise he may be arrested, the judge said.

Pauley told the actor on Tuesday morning: ‘I obviously don’t want that to happen, so just stay in touch with your attorney.’

Following the hearing his attorney, Priya Chaudhry published a statement, slamming Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for ‘fixing’ the case in favor of the accuser.

She said that despite the alleged evidence that exonerates Majors, the case is continuing and the DA has changed the charge to fit the woman’s ‘new lies.’

Chaudhry said: ‘We have provided the District Attorney with irrefutable evidence that the woman is lying, including video proof showing nothing happened, especially not where she claimed.