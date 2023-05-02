Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday May 2, 2023 – Jared Joseph Leto, an American actor and musician known for his method acting in a variety of roles, dressed as a cat to the 2023 Met Gala, leaving many confused about his identity.

The dress code of the evening, hosted at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, was “In honour of Karl”, meaning celebrities were inspired by late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld.

However, Leto’s outfit was more of an homage to Lagerfeld’s beloved pet, Choupette, than the man himself.

Before Jared Leto revealed that it was actually him underneath a larger-than-life cat suit at the 2023 Met Gala, he embraced Lizzo at the bottom of the red carpet on Monday and she appeared to have a few questions about the feline guest.

After lifting the head off of his costume, Leto gave others on the carpet a laugh, including his WeCrashed costar, Anne Hathaway. After Leto swapped out the costume for a black cloaked look, The Tonight Show host Fallon planted a kiss on the cat’s face as Leto continued to carry it around.