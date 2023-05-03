Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 3, 2023 – Jamie Foxx‘s longtime friend, Charles Alston better known as “Charlie Mack” has sent a plea for prayers and well wishes for the actor who has remained hospitalized for more than three weeks after suffering a medical emergency.

In a post on Instagram, Charles requested everyone to keep Jamie in their thoughts and prayers and stated, “We need you back Bro. As I always state a true champion isn’t the one that wins, it’s the one that meets & overcomes adversity!! You’re test becomes your testimony!!”

He continued by saying, “We all can’t wait to receive you back home to celebrate, laugh with and applaud you!!” Charles asked for mercy from “Allah The Creator of the Heavens & Earth” and begged for his “merciful healing powers” over Jamie.

Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, announced her father suffered a “medical complication” on April 12, 2023.

“From the Foxx family: We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” her April 12 Instagram post read. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, the Foxx family.” She has not shared an update since.