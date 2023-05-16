Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 16, 2023 – American actor, Jamie Foxx has reportedly entered one of the top physical rehabilitation centers in the country after being released from the hospital.

According to TMZ, the actor has been receiving medical care in Chicago since April just a few weeks after suffering an unknown medical emergency.

His daughters Corinne Foxx and Anelise Foxx are said to be by his side at the rehabilitation center.

Jamie’s health issues is not yet known, but the facility reportedly specializes in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab, and cancer rehabilitation.

An insider told the outlet the Oscar winner is “recovering well,” which Corinne dittoed last week while giving an update on her father’s health.

“update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corinne, 29, wrote of her 55-year-old father on her Instagram Story. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

The actress even claimed that Jamie has been playing “playing pickleball” and staying active amidst his rehabilitation efforts.

Her statement came after Radar Online claimed Jamie’s family was “preparing for the worst” amid the “Ray” actor’s recovery. Journalist Touré also claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that he was “on Life Support in [the] ICU.”