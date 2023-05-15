Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 15, 2023 – Another actor, Chikezie Uwazie has died in the United States.

The actor who relocated to the United States seven years ago, was one of the top actors in the movie industry in the 2000s.

A colleague, Obey Etok Chima who confirmed Uwazie’s death, said he died after a second brain surgery.

This is coming barely 48 hours after news on the death of popular Nollywood actors, Saint Obi and Murphy Afolabi made headlines.

She wrote;

“I can’t believe I’m posting this. I can’t imagine am posting this. Chikezie Uwazie goneeeee. After a 2nd brain surgery. Gini na emezi. Am so shocked to get this news this evening. Just got this from our IMSU alumni platform. I thought you told me you were going to the states for greener pastures. You promised to come back some years back but I didn’t see you. Can’t believe you are gone but God knows best. Rest on Chyko”.