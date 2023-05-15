Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 15, 2023 – All Saints’ Cathedral Provost Canon Sammy Wainaina has condemned a section of the clergy for being in bed with the government of President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview, Wainaina confirmed that church services had turned to political rallies, where the highest bidder took the pulpit to address his agenda to the congregants.

“Many church services on Sundays are political rallies, so politicians buy spaces. Many clergies in Kenya are compromised, so they can’t challenge a single government because they are beneficiaries of corrupt money. I stated that in 2021 and I can state the same today. Actually, it’s become worse,” he reiterated.

He pointed out that clergymen sought to benefit in terms of profit instead of prioritising the word.

To this end, the no-nonsense Reverend vouched for the regulation of pastors, noting that a pastor ought to live at the same level as the congregants.

“But I must state that the church has failed Kenyans. We want to be regulated.”

“If you look at the average lifestyle of the pastor economically, a pastor should live at the same level as the congregants. The pulpit must meet with the Pius because it’s the church that sustains the pastor. When you hear those with billions of shillings, others driving cars you cannot imagine, seriously that is something very wrong,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.