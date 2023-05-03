Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 3, 2023 – Jane Schneck, singers Aaron and Nick Carter’s mother has been arrested for battery following an argument that ensued between her and husband over a TV remote control.

Schneck was arrested on Friday night, April 28, after drinking with an adult family member and getting into a verbal altercation that turned physical.

She was reportedly listening to music so loudly on the TV, forcing her husband who couldn’t sleep to confront her.

Schneck grabbed his wrist because he had whipped out his phone to record what was happening.

The aggrieved man who didn’t like how Jane touched him, called the police.

When cops got to Jane’s Florida home, officers watched the man’s cell phone video and decided they’d seen enough to arrest Jane for battery.

Online records showed Jane was booked early on Saturday morning. She eventually posted a $100 bond, and was released from custody that evening.

Her husband was not injured and didn’t want to go to the hospital.