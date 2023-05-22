Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 22, 2023 – A young man suspected to be a notorious phone snatcher was lynched by a mob over the weekend, days after being released from jail.

He was notorious for snatching phones while riding on a motorbike with his gang members.

On Saturday night, he snatched a phone from a drunk man but the victim managed to raise the alarm.

The suspected thug was cornered by an irate mob and lynched.

His gang members managed to escape.

The slain thug was in his early twenties.

See his photos below.

