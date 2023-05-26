Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 26 May 2023 – A married Kalenjin man has been exposed as a deadbeat dad.

Stephen Kosgei, a civil servant, impregnated his girlfriend and dumped her after she gave birth.

He has never offered any financial support to his kid since he was born.

He keeps on giving false promises to his baby mama, who is young enough to be his daughter.

His jilted baby mama exposed him on social media after she tried to request financial support from him in vain.

See the post below.

Check out his baby mama, who is young enough to be his daughter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.