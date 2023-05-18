Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 18, 2023 – Nairobi Woman Rep, Esther Passaris, is without a doubt one of the hottest female politicians in the country.

The 58-year-old seasoned politician has managed to maintain her figure despite her advanced age, thanks to her fitness routine.

She shared a video busy working out in the gym and celebrated her weight loss journey.

Passaris said she joined the gym not to conform to societal standards but to prioritize her health and well-being.

“Celebrating my body at every stage of this weight loss journey. I joined the gym not to conform to societal standards; but in order to prioritize my health and well-being.

“Shoutout to everyone pursuing fitness for various reasons, including weight loss,” she captioned the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.