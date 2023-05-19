Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 19, 2023 – Some alleged young Kenyan fraudsters have formed a group called Money Tribe.

They display lavish lifestyles on social media funded by their criminal activities.

They regularly post photos of their high-end cars and flaunt wads of cash, besides blowing money in high-end clubs.

Their gang leader Jack Bondori was arrested and charged at the Makadara Law Courts last week after defrauding city lawyer Stephanie Wambui of Ksh 17.3 Million while pretending that he could co-opt her into a lucrative real estate business.

He introduced himself to her as a businessman in real estate.

The two exchanged contacts after meeting at a car wash.

The suspect was released on a bond of Sh5 million with a surety of a similar amount and an alternative cash bail of Sh1 million.

The case will be mentioned on June 8 before the hearing starts on September 18.

He leads a group of young fraudsters in their early twenties.

Here’s a sneak peek into the lavish lifestyle of the young fraudsters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.