Thursday, May 25, 2023 – An alleged goon associated with controversial Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has threatened to deal with Mumias East MP Peter Salaysa ruthlessly.

He was recorded flaunting a dagger and telling Salaysa to respect Babu.

He claimed that Salaysa is proud and arrogant, yet he came from the village the other day.

‘’Babu is a national leader. He is not a village leader like you,’’ he was heard saying in the video.

Owino and Salaysa engaged in a fierce online confrontation a few days ago after a poll report placed Owino as among the best MPs in the country on the performance grid.

However, Salaysa suggested that the survey by Politrack Africa was sponsored by the vocal Embakasi East lawmaker.

Watch the video of the alleged goon associated with Babu Owino issuing threats to Peter Salaysa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.