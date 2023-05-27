Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 27 May 2023 – A rogue matatu conductor was captured in a viral video throwing out a passenger as a police officer watched.

In the clip, a female passenger is seen being pulled out of a matatu by a female conductor who was demanding fare.

A traffic police officer standing right outside the matatu seems unbothered by the unfolding act of aggression by the tout.

The passenger is heard protesting that she has paid the fare.

However, the female tout goes ahead to pull her out before shoving her to the ground.

The tout then asks someone inside the matatu to give her the expelled passenger’s belonging, which she also tosses out.

On Saturday, NTSA asked the public for help to trace the said matatu.

“Good morning. Kindly share with us the registration number of the vehicle,” NTSA tweeted.

Watch the video.

