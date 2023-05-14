Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 14 May 2023 – A landlord has drawn condemnation online after a video of him unleashing a dog on his tenant over rent arrears went viral.

The landlord had reportedly locked the tenant’s house for over 2 hours, and when he politely asked him to unlock the house, an argument ensued.

The landlord who is alleged to be notorious in the area for being ruthless threatened to unleash his dog on the tenant.

He carried out the threat after the tenant dared him.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.