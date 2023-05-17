Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday May 17, 2023 – A pro-polygamy lawyer, Ebikebuna Augustine Aluzu, has opined that a “real” woman will always open her door to welcome her husband’s second wife.

Commenting on the post, one Asueonizibe Sasime, said:

“She either opens the door or she packs out for others to pack in,”

Look