Wednesday May 17, 2023 – A pro-polygamy lawyer, Ebikebuna Augustine Aluzu, has opined that a “real” woman will always open her door to welcome her husband’s second wife.
Commenting on the post, one Asueonizibe Sasime, said:
“She either opens the door or she packs out for others to pack in,”
