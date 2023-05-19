Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 19 May 2023 – A pregnant woman lost her life at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu after being neglected by health workers.

A video shared on social media shows the said woman writhing in pain and crying for help as members of the public watch helplessly.

The public pleaded with the health workers to attend to her but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

The video caused an uproar on Twitter, with most people urging the county governor Anyang Nyongo to take stern action against the rogue health workers for refusing to attend to the woman.

A Twitter user revealed that he almost lost his wife in the same hospital last week but luckily, she was transferred to another hospital.

“Almost happened to my wife last week. They also refused to release her. I told them if they will not attend to her, allow me to take her to another hospital. Released 10 pm, from 2 pm. She was admitted elsewhere straight to theatre. Thank God both are safe,’’ he wrote.

Watch the video of the unfortunate incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.