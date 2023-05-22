Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 22, 2023– Dave Oludhe, a regular reveler in Kisumu clubs, is nursing injuries after he was assaulted by rogue bouncers at Alleways Beer Garden on Saturday night.

The reveler ordered a bottle of Martel but was not aware that Mpesa was not working due to scheduled maintenance that ran for hours.

An altercation between the reveler and bouncers ensued when he was ordered to pay and in the process, the bouncers assaulted him.

A photo of the victim at the club hours before he was assaulted has emerged.

He was pictured flaunting the bottle of Martel that he ordered, not knowing that the night would turn tragic.

1)See the photo.

2) The aftermath of the assault incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.