Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, 03 May 2023 – A Nigerian pastor was filmed almost crying as he begged his brainwashed congregants to come forward to the pulpit and ‘plant a seed’.

In the video, the cunning man of God is seen counting from 1-7 as he pleads with his congregants to go to the pulpit with a seed in the form of money so that they can receive blessings.

“Come and tap your blessings. I am counting from 1-7,” the pastor was heard saying while sweating profusely.

However, none of his church members heeded his call.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.