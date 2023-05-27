Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 27 May 2023 – A randy pastor was caught red-handed having sex with one of his member’s wife.

The sex-starved man of God had invited the married woman into his house for counselling.

However, the woman was not aware that the pastor had ill motives.

He convinced her to sleep with him during the ‘counselling session’.

According to reports the woman is best friends with the pastor’s wife.

