Tuesday, 16 May 2023 – Last week on Sunday, 24-year-old Gina Bise spent a wonderful day out shopping with her mother Esther Mwende at Garden City Mall along Thika Road.

On Monday, she woke up well and went to class at Goethe Institute, and everything went downhill thereafter.

Her friend reportedly came with water from a shrine and anointed her.

“They had been friends for a week, after which Wamboi told her that since they are both Catholic, she would bring her water from the shrine,” Gina’s mother said.

The water was brought on Monday as promised, after which Gina was “anointed” and allowed to go home at the end of the day.

On Tuesday, she started behaving strangely.

She disconnected from people close to her and disowned some.

She also started making uncoordinated remarks and kept repeating the words “I am not flesh, I am spirit.”

When the family called in police officers, she pretended to be okay and ran away.

She has been on the run since then.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.