Monday, May 29, 2023 – Two street children died on the spot after they were run over by a Mercedes Benz at the Acacia-Kayunga road junction in Kampala.

The incident, according to Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, occurred at 1:26 am on Friday as a result of speeding by the reckless driver, who lost control of his car and hit road barriers.

“The vehicle collided with the road barriers, striking three street children who had sought shelter there. The Mercedes-Benz then continued its trajectory and collided with a white Toyota Mark X, registration number UBF 788K, which was approaching from the Mulago side,” the police boss said.

The driver of the ill-fated Benz, who escaped the accident with serious injuries, spent the day pulling dangerous stunts at an event as shown in the video below.

Here’s footage of the tragic accident that happened hours later.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.