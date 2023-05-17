Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – A disgruntled woman has taken to social media to seek advice after she received a call from her husband’s side chick informing her that he had developed stroke-like symptoms while at her house.

The ‘mpango wa kando’ gave the woman directions to her house and pleaded with her to go and assist in taking her husband to the hospital.

She is in a stalemate because her husband is a serial cheat.

He always arrives home late and drunk.

She has already detached from him emotionally.

Read her post.

