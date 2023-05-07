Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 7, 2023 – 2 years ago, a young man was trolled badly after a lady he had a crush on rejected him and embarrassed him on Twitter.

He posted a photo of his then crush on Twitter and gushed over her beauty, but the lady humiliated him and told him to delete the post.

“Hey. Please kindly remove this post. Thank you for the gesture,” she responded.

He moved on after being rejected and found another lady whom he married in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, his crush is still single in the streets.

This should be a lesson to ladies who play hard to get.

