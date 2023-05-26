Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 26, 2023 – 8 years ago, youthful businessman Prince Mutai left the village with only Ksh 2,600 in his pocket and travelled to Nairobi to hustle.

He promised to work hard and build his mother a house.

His dream came true after he recently completed building the lavish house.

He flaunted the house on Twitter and encouraged his followers to trust the process and work hard.

See photos.

