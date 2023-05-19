Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 19 May 2023 – Peter Kihiko has taken to social media to mourn his friend who died after he lacked an oxygen cylinder at Murang’a Level 5 Hospital.

The deceased was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but there was no oxygen.

The hospital’s ambulance was also not functioning.

He had to wait for an ambulance from Nyeri.

His life could have been saved if there were oxygen cylinders at Murang’a Hospital and it the ambulance was working.

“Let Murang’a residents know that the empty oxygen cylinders delivered at Murang’a Level 5 hospital were just for PR exercise,” the distraught man wrote.

Check out his heart-breaking post below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.