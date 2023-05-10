Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 10 May 2023 – A wealthy man is counting losses after his Rolls Royce was badly damaged.

He left the multi-million car in the parking lot, only to find it in a wreck after a concrete wall collapsed and fell on it.

He was heard crying in the video widely shared on social media as he stared at the ill-fated car.

The video sparked reactions, with most people expressing sympathy.

Others wondered whether he will be compensated by the insurance company that has insured the expensive car.

Watch the video.

