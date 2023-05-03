Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 03 May 2023 – A middle-aged lady was beaten up by a man for allegedly sleeping with his dad.

The aggrieved man ganged up with his friends and accosted the rogue lady for trying to wreck his mother’s marriage.

In the video, the young lady is heard confessing that he used to date the man’s father but they never had sex.

“I used to date your father but I did not sleep with him,” she is heard saying while pleading for mercy.

However, her pleas fell on deaf ears.

She further alleged that the man’s father would try to lure her to sex by touching her breasts but she kept on turning down his sexual advances.

The seemingly infuriated man continued whipping her with the help of friends as she begged for mercy.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.