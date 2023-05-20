Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday May 20, 2023 – Singer Tuface spoke on the reason men cheat while in serious relationships, during one of the episodes of the just released season of Young, Rich and Famous.

During a discussion with other cast members of the reality show, Tuface claimed that a man can love a woman 100 percent, but his dick can decide something else.

He further insisted that men are wired like that.

The singer was however, countered by his wife, Annie Idibia, who asked if he was speaking for himself or men in general.

Watch below