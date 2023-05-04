Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 04 May 2023 – Former Fafi Member of Parliament, Abdikarim Osman, is in distress after Defence Cabinet Secretary, Adan Duale, tried to evict him from his house, where he has lived for years.

The former lawmaker claims that Duale wants to grab the prime property.

The house was leased to him by Kenya Railways and he has a court order that restrains anyone from evicting him.

He further alleged that Duale is using rogue police officers led by Ag. SP Abdikadir Jillo of Security of Government Buildings (SGB) unit to intimidate him.

The powerful CS is also using a rogue DCI officer from Kilimani called Ngetich to threaten the former MP.

Check out his tweets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.